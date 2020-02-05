Heartland becomes third college in Bloomington-Normal to have a varsity Esports team

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College is expanding its sports program. This fall, Esports will be added to the curriculum.

“It’ll be very similar to our other varsity sports, there will be recruitment and we will be recruiting 6 athletes onto the varsity team based on their competitive capabilities,” said Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president, enrollment and student services.”

Heartland has had a club e-sports team for three years and students pushed for the next level.

Diel-Hunt says this brings great opportunities for students.

“When you’re playing varsity e-sports you get an opportunity to be seen by transfer institutions and it really can help segway your opportunity to transfer to a 4-year school,” said Diel-Hunt. “Esports takes an isolated sport and makes it a community sport, so it makes community for starters, community and community engagement help students be successful.”

Most sports teams have to pay thousands of dollars in travel fees, but their Esports team won’t have to worry about that. They’ll be able to play teams from all over the country online, in their own facility.

Right now league of legends is the only game they will be playing but will add more in the future.