NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Heartland Community College (HCC) and Southern Illinois University (SIU) have agreed to a new transfer arrangement for students to earn their degrees remotely.

A Heartland College news release confirms SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane and Heartland President Keith Cornille signed off on the Saluki Step Ahead program, which enables students with associate degrees from partnering colleges to complete SIU bachelor’s degrees online.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Heartland Community College to provide another option for place-bound students in this region,” Lane said. “If these students cannot come to Carbondale to complete their education, we will bring the experience and resources of a doctoral research university to them.”

HCC’s Associate in Arts and Science degree can be transferred to SIU and encompasses 12 fields of study ranging from the humanities to science.

Students enrolled in the Saluke Step Ahead program can obtain bachelor’s degrees in the following fields:

Accounting

Business and Administration

Criminology and Criminal Justice

Early Childhood

Elementary Education

Health Care Management

History

Information Technology

Industrial Management and Applied Engineering

Nursing

Psychology

Radiologic Sciences

Students enrolled in the program will pay a community college rate for their first two years. The third and fourth years will grant a $4,000 scholarship for full-time students in good academic standing.