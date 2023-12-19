NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Heartland Community College announced grant money coming to a program for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

According to a Heartland Community College news release, money from an Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) Innovative Bridge and Transition grant will expand the Heartland Academy for Learning Opportunities (HALO) program.

“This funding furthers our efforts to support students participating in our HALO program,” said Kori Folkerts, Heartland Director of Student Access & Accommodation Services.

She continued, “Previous dollars from this grant allowed Heartland to double the number of students who participate in the program at our main campus location in Normal. Now we will be able to offer HALO programming at our Pontiac location as well.”

Thanks to the $264,000 grant, the HALO program will be able to expand to Pontiac and increase tuition waivers for HALO students.

The HALO program is a higher education experience for students with intellectual or developmental disabilities as well as learning challenges. Students in the program partake in academic, social/recreational, and soft skills to help transition into adulthood.

More information about the HALO program can be found here.