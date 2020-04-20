Heartland College honors two outstanding faculty members

1  of  2
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two outstanding Faculty members are being recognized at Heartland Community College.

Professor Wayne Bass is the recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Full-time Faculty Award and Dr. Janet Titus is the recipient of the Outstanding Part-Time Faculty Award.

Bass is a faculty member in the Liberal Arts and Social Sciences teaching humanities and religious studies. Dr. Titus teaches Psychology in the Liberal Arts and Social Sciences area at Heartland Community College.

The award recipients will be recognized during the Board of Trustees teleconference meeting April 21.

