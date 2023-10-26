NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A Heartland Community College news release states that the school is hosting a Health Sciences Information Night and Career Fair.

Anyone interested in health services is encouraged to be at the Instructional Commons Building on Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature Heartland College faculty and healthcare recruiters.

Attendees can gain more insight into the selective admission process, guidance on financing college education, interactive lab tours, opportunities to meet with experienced faculty, and networking with recruiters and human resources professionals from top healthcare organizations. Heartland Community College

Programs featured will include, Dental Assistant, Emergency Medical Services, Medical Assistant, Nursing, Nursing Assistant (CNA), Phlebotomy, Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA), Radiography, Recovery Support Specialist, and Veterinary Assistant.

Anyone interested can register here.