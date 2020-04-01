Heartland Community College announces plans to hold virtual commencement

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Heartland Community College announced that it will hold its spring commencement ceremonies virtually to recognize the achievements of its 2020 graduates.

The Virtual commencement will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday May 15.

The Virtual commencement will include remarks from President Keith Cornille, Board of Trustees Chair Gregg Chadwick, and a student speaker. Graduating Heartland students will also have an opportunity to submit photos for inclusion in the virtual ceremony.

Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille said he wanted to make sure the school recognized the graduating student’s achivments.

“Commencement ceremonies mark the culmination of all the hard work students have put toward finding their path to success. We want to properly celebrate that commitment and give students and their families the moment of recognition they rightly deserve. This spring’s commencement will, hopefully, be unique. But the spirit of celebration is fully matched to mark the accomplishments of these students,” Cornille said.

2020 graduates will also have the chance to partisapate in traditional comensment alongside the class of 2021 next year.

Heartland students who completed their applications for graduation will receive additional information via email.