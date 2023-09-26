NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Heartland Community College has picked a new Dean of Students.

A Heartland Community College news release confirms that Jessica Pickel has been selected to serve as the “authority for student conduct and student appeals.”

Pickel has previously served as the Executive Dean of Academics and Liberal Arts in Richland Community College. After working on the academic side, she’s ready to return to student affairs.

“My interest in and commitment to the community colleges mission grew as a result of a graduate assistantship with the Office of Community College Research and Leadership at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an advising internship at Richland Community College,” said Pickel.

She continued, “I am also well-acquainted with the value and impact of a community college education. My mother changed our family’s trajectory after completing an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1993. And my father took advantage of English as Second Language courses and continuing education to advance in his industrial maintenance career.”

Pickel holds a Master of Education Administration degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois.

She will fill her new role on Oct. 16. She is replacing the current Dead of Students, Kim Kelly after announcing retirement.