Heartland Community College announces new trucking courses

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, Heartland Community College (HCC) and Nussbaum Transportation Services announced the creation of the Nussbaum Trucking Academy at Heartland Community College.

The agreement is part of a public-private partnership.

It is a program HCC has offered in the past, but under the new agreement, Nussbaum will provide trucks, hire instructors and do the primary teaching of the course.

HCC Vice President of External Affairs Kelli Hill said the students can earn their Class A commercial license in as quicks four weeks or 160 hours worth of classes. The first week is held at Heartland’s campus and the next three are hands on, behind the wheel expereience.

“This really helps us leverage what we (HCC) do well which is advise students, provide students support, orientation. We’ll still train the instructors, so we’re great at education, but we’re not drivers and so Nussbaum will hire the drivers, and they’ll have the capital and the trucks,” Hill said.

Hill said this also allows students to take advantage of Nussbaum’s truck driving simulates that simulate driving a semi in snow, up a hill, or other various real-world situations.

She said the accelerated course can land students a $60,000 starting salary in just four weeks.

The Nussbaum Trucking Academy begins on Oct. 1