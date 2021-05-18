Heartland Community College approves electric vehicle technology program

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College is on track to becoming a leader in providing electric vehicle education opportunities to its students.

At Tuesday night’s board of trustees meeting, the board approved a new electric vehicle technology program, as well as a contract to renovate the student commons building, into a manufacturing training academy.

This comes after governor J.B. Pritzker announced in April, Heartland would be one of two colleges receiving $7.5 million from the state to fund electric vehicle programs.

Leaders on the board said working with Rivian Automotive has helped to guide the curriculum for this new program.

“Rivian have been at the table from the very beginning. In fact, they’ve tasked two of their employees to work directly with us, and we meet with them every week, we examined the initial proposals for the curriculum, and also material needs and all of those things with them, so that’s been really helpful,” said VP of Academic Affairs Rick Pearce.

Heartlands electric vehicle technology program will be available to students beginning in the fall.