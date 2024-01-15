NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College has announced it will be closing all locations for Tuesday due to severe weather.
All classes, both online and in person will be canceled.
Visit Heartland’s website for further details.
by: Kate Stevens
