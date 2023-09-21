NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Students at Heartland Community College have a new space to grab a bite to eat, a cup of coffee, and study.

The new Hawk Café by CEFCU, a student dining and lounge space, celebrated its opening Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The café, located in the Workforce Development Center, was funded by CEFCU and features a Subway restaurant, a coffee counter with Starbucks coffee, as well as an area for students to gather.

“CEFCU is a proud, long-time supporter of Heartland Community College,” said Matt Mamer, President and CEO of CEFCU. “We hope the new Hawk Café by CEFCU will serve as a hub for collaboration, creativity, and connection while providing a welcoming space for students to gather and fuel their minds.”

The Heartland Board of Trustees approved the name of the café earlier this year and construction was completed over the summer with the goal of having it ready for the students at the beginning of the fall semester, according to Heartland spokesman Steve Fast.

“We are so grateful to have partners like CEFCU to help serve the students at Heartland,” said Foundation Executive Director Chris Downing. “So many Heartland students juggle a work schedule, or a family schedule, along with their studies. To have this warm, welcoming space where a student can grab a meal or stop and regroup between classes or another obligation makes a big difference for them.”

Hours for the Hawk Café are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

For more information on the café or more recent updates on the college, visit Heartland’s website.