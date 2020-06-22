Heartland Community College chalks up plans for sports in the fall

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College is preparing for how their sports season will look in the fall.

Athletics Director Ryan Knox says the inaugural Hawks Volleyball squad and Hawks Cross Country team will make their debut in August. Women’s Volleyball, Men’s Cross Country, and Men’s and Women’s Soccer will begin practice on August 1 with competition to begin as early as August 20.

The seasons will be shorter this year with championships concluding before Thanksgiving.

Schools will still travel to compete against other schools. Knox says COVID-19 testing will be handled by each individual school, adding that the current plan in motion could change in the future.

“Kind of looking towards the season as it’s not a dissapointment if we don’t complete our season,” said Knox. “Every match, every game, every inning that we play is a victory so just being thankful that we’re getting to do something.”

Knox says he’s been working closely with other schools to make sure every facility is a safe environment for the players.

