NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College announced increased enrollment Tuesday for the Fall 2022 semester.

According to the college’s press release, overall enrollment is up 2% from the Fall 2021 semester.

For the fall of 2022, nearly 4,500 students are enrolled at Heartland Community College. Vice President of Enrollment/Student Services Sarah Diel-Hunt said the college is rebounding quickly from the pandemic.

“We’re bouncing back and bouncing back quicker than we thought we would,” Diel-Hunt said.

New student enrollment was up 6% this semester. Diel-Hunt credits the college expanding many programs as part of that success.

“We’ve developed some programs in agriculture, we’ve developed some programs in advanced manufacturing that are attracting students to our college and of course we’ve always had very strong healthcare,” Diel-Hunt said.

Diel-Hunt said she’s most impressed with the improvements in minority student enrollment. A 13% increase from last year’s numbers.

Diel-Hunt said it’s the most diverse the college has been in its history.

“Minority student enrollment now accounts for 30% of the college’s enrollment which is a goal we had set to hit by 2024 so we may have to adjust that goal a bit,” Diel-Hunt said.