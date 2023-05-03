NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College’s film festival will feature an Oscar-nominated filmmaker as well as short films created by Heartland students and alumni.

According to a press release, The festival will be held May 10-11 in the Astroth Community Education Center.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m., May 10 with a screening of With This Breath I Fly by co-directors Clementine Malpas and Sam French. This documentary shows the struggles and imprisonment of two women during the height of the international occupation of Afghanistan.

Viewers will be joined immediately after the screening for a Q&A with the film’s co-director Sam French, a 2013 Oscar nominee for Best Short Film, Live Action.

The Heartland Filmmakers Showcase follows on May 11 at 6 p.m. with short films from a mix of former and current Heartland students. Work selected for the festival is judged by a panel of Heartland professors, with prizes awarded. Admission is free.

For more information visit www.heartland.edu/filmfest.