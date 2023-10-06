NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College will receive $200,000 to continue the Birky Pond bike path as part of a $2 million distributed statewide by Gov. JB Pritzker.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the path, located on the college’s Normal campus, is seen as an “invitation to the public and the Heartland Community College community to fully enjoy views of the campus pond, the wildlife it attracts, and the native vegetation that thrives on the pond’s banks.”

Roughly $2.2 million will go to communities statewide to develop and improve 13 bike paths, the office said.

“Bicycle path projects are excellent drivers of job creation and economic development, while also increasing road safety for bicyclists,” Pritzker said. “Illinois’ beautiful natural landscape should be accessible and safe for all to enjoy, and I’m pleased that projects like this help make that goal a reality.”

The Illinois Bicycle Path Grant Program is administered by the Department of Natural Resources. Money comes from a portion of motor vehicle title fees. Each project can get up to $200,000 for development projects but there’s no maximum amount for land acquisition projects.

The program provides financial assistance to eligible local units of government to assist them in the acquisition, construction, and rehabilitation of public off-road, non-motorized bicycle paths and directly related facilities, such as a drinking water and restrooms.