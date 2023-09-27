NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College’s Workforce Development Center played host to the college’s third Social Services Fair on Wednesday.

Over 30 community organizations from the Bloomington-Normal community showed up and set up booths. They answered students’ questions and connected with them as they passed through.

The organizations highlighted several parts of wellness, including financial, emotional, and social wellness.

According to Amy Jeck, Coordinator of Student Wellness at the college, the event’s purpose is to show students that they have support in the local community. Jeck said it’s important to highlight that.

“A lot of these organizations have low cost or free services, as well as services that can support them throughout their time here in Bloomington-Normal, so it’s really about access, trying to support students’ access to services that they need,” she said.

She said it’s also important to have an event that can act as a middle ground between students and organizations, just so students are aware of the existence of the different organizations.

Jeck also said it’s important to remember that September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and that while community colleges typically have commuters, it’s important to foster a campus community of love and acceptance.