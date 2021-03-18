Heartland Community College, Illinois Wesleyan announce guaranteed admissions agreement

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — From one campus to another, Heartland Community College students have a new option to continue their education without having to leave the twin cities.

The two schools announced an agreement Thursday, March 1,6 between H.C.C. And Illinois Wesleyan that will create a simplified way to transfer credits.

With the stroke of a pen students at Heartland who obtain their associates of arts or science degrees can easily transition from a hawk to a titan.

President of Heartland Community College Keith Cornille said it’s a program designed to keep students in the area.

“Anytime we can make things as seamless as possible for students so they can get to their successes, then we should do that,” Cornille said.

President Cornille and IWU President Georgia Newgent signed the agreement Thursday on HCC’s campus, that guarantees a student’s hours completed in general education courses at HCC transfer as credit to the course equivalent at Wesleyan.

Heartland Community College vice president of student enrollment Sarah Diel-Hunt said students who may have wanted to attend IWU, but couldn’t now can.

“Because of some transfer difficulties and price point, it’s been a little out of reach for our students, that’s why this agreement is so critical,” Diel-Hunt said.

It’s similar to a myriad of agreements Heartland has with other schools, including large universities like Illinois State University. But Nugent said this program allows students who prefer a smaller campus and class sizes a local opportunity.

“National statistics and our own experience indicate that transfer students do very well at four-year, liberal-arts, private institutions,” Nugent said.

Both presidents Nugent and Cornille said the agreement helps everyone in the community by keeping more educated people in McLean County and not losing students with associates degrees to universities in other states.

“Illinois loses a lot of students to other states. We have a rather high transfer rate out of Illinois from high schools,” Nugent said.

“This is about a partnership about our community and how we build our community together,” Cornille said.

There are over 30 associates programs that are eligible for the guaranteed admissions program.