Heartland Community College is extending options to protect students records

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College is taking measures to help students protect their academic records for the spring 2020 semester.

Changes include extending the date to withdraw from classes to May 1 and extending the deadline to request changing a class to credit/no credit to June 1

Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille said the college made the changes to make sure students weren’t penalized for the disruption in the academic year.

“The disruption created by COVID-19 has not only impacted how instruction is delivered for the remainder of Spring 2020 but also the lives of our students,” Cornille said. “We want to make sure that students aren’t penalized for the disruption in their academic year by the COVID-19 crisis, but also make sure that students can be fully informed when making a choice to seek an option other than a letter grade.”

Heartland students are encouraged to contact the Heartland advisement office if they have any questions related to COVID-19 changes.

