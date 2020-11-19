Heartland Community College looks to add mental health support program

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program at Heartland Community College is working to meet the need for behavioral health professionals in the area.

The school’s Board of Trustees met Tuesday to approve a 7 credit-hour Peer Recovery Support Specialist Program. It’s being developed in collaboration with Chestnut Health Systems, and is meant to serve as a pipeline for much needed jobs to address substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health.

“Its what we call a micro-certificate program,” said Steve Fast, HCC Spokesman. “It means that in a relatively short amount of time, someone can come in and be certified to be a peer recovery support specialist. That means that they can support some mental health and behavioral health agencies in assisting folks that are working on the recovery.”

The program still has to be approved by the Illinois Community College Board before it can go into effect.

If given the green light the first students will be enrolled in the upcoming spring semester.

PROPERTY TAXES IN HCC DISTRICT:

Also people living in the Heartland Community College District will be paying slightly less in property taxes next year.

According to Fast, assuming the assessed value of your property did not change, the owner of a $165,000 house will pay about $953, which comes out to a $4.29 decrease from the previous year.

He says the total tax rate is about $0.58 per $100 assessed valuation.