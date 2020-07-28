Heartland Community College prepares for safe travel during fall sports season

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College is chalking up ways to make traveling for sports in the fall as safe as possible.

Only two sports at Heartland will be competing this fall, cross country and golf after volleyball and soccer were moved to the spring a few weeks ago.

Athletic Director Ryan Knox says they have been preparing for safe travel of the remaining sports this fall.

Some of those measures include limiting capacity in vehicles, requiring masks during travel, and daily temperature and symptom checks.

In a statement, Knox said, “Measures we are taking for safe travel and competition have been developed and approved with the MWAC conference athletics directors. Competing schools must also adopt the return to play procedures.”

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country will begin practice on August 1 with competition to begin as early as August 20.

The Men’s Golf team begins practice on Sept. 5 with competition later that month.