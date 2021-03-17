Heartland Community College returning to in-person classes next fall

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College students in Normal will once again be on campus full time.

Starting this fall the college will be offering all courses in-person and on campus. It’ll be the first time a majority of students will be back on school grounds since last spring.

The college’s vice president of enrollment and student services Sarah Diel-Hunt said they’ve looked at class size and say they can do in-person classes safely.

“We have been fortunate enough to receive federal funds to be able to do somethings around campus to ensure safety measures, including ventilation in our buildings, the testing we talked about here on campus,” Diel-Hunt said. “We looked at cleaning protocols and making sure we have plenty of PPE around campus.”

She said on-campus testing will soon be available for students, faculty, and staff. Masks and distancing will be enforced in the fall for classes.