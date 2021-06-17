Heartland Community College spending $1 million on cybersecurity

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Over in the Twin Cities, Heartland Community College will spend $1 million this year on the school’s cybersecurity.

This comes after last October’s ransomware attack on computers and data at the Normal campus. With the money, the school is planning to upgrade it data backup system and has hired a full-time, in house person dedicated to cybersecurity.

Scott Bross Chief Information Officer for the school said this may become a continuing item in the school’s yearly budget.

“Cyber security remains and will remain an ongoing issue, the investments we’re making here and what we shared with the board are really proactive investments into the future.” It is on the increase and we recognize even though that we’ve been the victim, it doesn’t mean we wont be the victim again in the future,” Bross said.

The school also recently began using multi-factor authentication as well as users periodically having to update their passwords.