Heartland Community College students ‘fed success’ to finish semester strong

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College students were given a free pizza and some human encouragement Tuesday afternoon at the college’s campuses.

The ‘Feed Your Success’ drive-up event hosted by the student engagement office was designed to give students some encouragement following mid-terms.

Students booked an appointment to receive their free Slinger’s Pizza, bottled water and some needed information about registering for classes.

Heartland students are currently attending classes remotely due to the pandemic and no students or staff are on-campus. Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president of enrollment and student services, said it’s hard for students and staff to not be on campus together.

“Maybe they see each other via Zoom, they see each other on camera, but it’s just not the same as seeing someone in-person,” Diel-Hunt said. “This seemed to be a way we could do that safely, socially-distanced, in a matter that’s accessible to our students.”

Diel-Hunt said advisors and other faculty took part to give students words of encouragement as final exams approach and want them to know staff and faculty are there for them.

“We want to show a lot of support and so at each stage, they get some cheers, some greetings and a little bit of different messaging as they drive their car through campus,” Diel-Hunt said.

Spring registration started Tuesday and according to Diel-Hunt, most classes will be held remotely again in the spring, similar to the fall.

