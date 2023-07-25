BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College is partnering with Mid Central Community Action to open a new facility that will hold classes.

The new facility was renovated to hold classes in industrial maintenance, construction, and other work-ready programs. Representatives from the two organizations as well as Bloomington-Normal community members gathered at Mid Central Community Action to celebrate the facility’s opening by having a ribbon cutting.

Keith Cornille, president of Heartland Community College, said this will offer more access to opportunities for those in West Bloomington.

“We know that this area of Bloomington, West Bloomington, has an educational attainment gap that often prevents people from getting a family-sustaining wage job and our commitment to this program and our partnership with MCCA and the city of Bloomington is committed to turn that around,” Cornille said.

For Tami Foley, who is the executive director at MCCA, this new facility fits in with their mission.

“We make sure that we educate, we have a coaching ideal that we do, we do not counsel, we coach, and then educate, they get the education, we get them to financial stability and help them get a career,” Foley said.

The new facility is planned to hold classes starting this coming school year.