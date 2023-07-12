NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College announced Wednesday that starting this fall, it will begin to offer after-hours child care for students with children who have to attend evening classes.

In order to utilize the service, the parents must remain on campus and use services such as the computer lab, library, tutoring, or as they attend class.

“Finding and affording child care can be a major barrier for students who are looking to advance their academic goals,” said Amy Pawlik, Heartland Associate Vice President, Enrollment and Student Services. “Additionally, families facing financial barriers or those who don’t have access to a support system are impacted at an even greater rate, jeopardizing their likelihood of completing their coursework.”

Pawlike continued, “By offering affordable options for evening child care via the already excellent resources coordinated by the Child Development Lab, we can provide more opportunities for students who care for children.”

According to the media release by Heartland, Heartland’s Night Hawks program will offer child care from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Thursday.

The childcare area is located at the Child Development Lab (CDL).

Heartland was awarded $374,424 in funding from a Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Post-Secondary Education. These grants are supposed to support Pell Grant-eligible and low-income students who are parents to start and finish a degree of their choice at Heartland.

For more information on Heartland’s Night Hawks program, you can visit their website here.