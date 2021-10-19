Heartland Community College working to establish an apprenticeship program with Ferrero USA

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In the last year, Heartland Community College in Normal has established a number of apprenticeship programs. One in the works now is with chocolate company Ferrero.

Heartland President Dr. Keith Cornille said it will be a two-fold opportunity for Ferrero workers.

“So they get the experience of working, and studying at the same time, Ferrero for example, they’re working on the line if they’re an incumbent worker in the program, and then taking classes in our industrial maintenance to strengthen their skills in their positions,” said President Cornille.

The details are still being worked through, but coordinators are looking to get the program running sooner rather than later.

“We’re in conversation right now with Ferrero, with regard to their needs, and making sure that we can meet their needs, I know they’re eager to get that apprenticeship program up and running, and we’re working aggressively to do that,” said President Cornille.

After breaking ground last week on a new plant in Bloomington, leaders with Ferrero said their plant will help establish jobs within the community.

“Our expanding presence will create quality job and career opportunities here, and make a positive impact in Bloomington,” said Ferrero USA President and Chief Business Officer Todd Siwak.

President Cornille said their overall mission is to work with local companies to provide apprentice opportunities at the college. Right now, he said they have relationships with about 15 different companies, including Ferrero and Rivian.

“Through those relationships is where we find out what businesses are needing, and then we work with them, in partnership, to develop the types of programs like the apprenticeship programs, in order to meet those needs of their workforce,” said President Cornille.