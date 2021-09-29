Heartland Community Colleges hosts wellness fair

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College is encouraging students to have a successful year by taking care of themselves.

Wednesday, the college’s counseling services and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) on campus hosted its third social services wellness fair.

The fair brought resources from around town to the campus community. It featured over 30 services that offer resources to help maintain students’ overall wellness. Wellness includes; financial wellness, spiritual wellness and physical wellness.

More than 30 services attended the fair and allowed students to learn more about what services are there to support them in Bloomington-Normal.

Faye Freeman-Smith Director of Counseling at Heartland said it’s important for students and the school to support and maintain a healthy mental mind.

“One of the things Heartland Community College does is look at the personal issues and that is around wellness, physical health as well as mental health and spiritual health. If you can get those things going, you’ll most likely be successful at Heartland as well as improve in academics,” Smith said. “Wellness is important, particularly during these times coming out of COVID; a lot of people are anxious, depressed, trying to get reconnected and it’s important that we help them do that.”

Smith said she hopes to host another fair next semester.