Heartland Comunity College looking to add four new agriculture programs

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College decided to take steps to expand its agriculture program for students in district 540 during its board of trustees meeting Tuesday.

The expansion would develop certifications and applied associate degree programs to meet agricultural employment needs in central Illinois. The new programs will be for Agronomy, Precision Agriculture, Sustainable Agriculture/Urban Food Production, and Agriculture Business.

Heartland Community College Agriculture Professor Miranda Buss said they hope to launch the new programs in 2021.

“Our target to launch the Applied Associates Degree and certificate programs in the 2021-2022 academic year,” Buss said. “We’ve been working with district high schools to explore dual credit opportunities as well as seeking out partnerships with agribusiness leaders in the Bloomington-Normal, Pontiac, and Lincoln areas to explore what type of hands-on opportunities we can provide to students who will enroll in these programs.”

20 new classes would need to be made to support the programs. The program is expected to get Curriculum and Academic Standards approval in August. The program will also need to gain approval from District 540 Board of Trustees and Illinois Comunity Colege Board after that.

