NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Community College cut the ribbon at a new plaza Wednesday, named after and dedicated to former College President Rob Widmer and his family.

The Widmer Family Plaza honors Rob Widmer, who served 22 of his 40-year career in higher education at Heartland. He served as College President for five years.

During his tenure at Heartland, Widmer helped develop and plan the Main Campus in Normal, including the college’s 1.65 mega-watt wind turbine.

“Rob Widmer is a passionate advocate for education and for over two decades at Heartland Community College he was dedicated to our mission of providing accessible, equitable learning experiences that enrich individuals and our community,” said Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille in a press release Wednesday. “This addition to our campus honors Rob and also his family, who have had strong ties to the agriculture community in the northern part of our college district. Through the generosity of the donors who helped make the Widmer Family Plaza possible, we now have a vibrant, warm, and inviting outdoor space that reflects the welcoming environment Rob fostered during his time at Heartland.”

The Widmer Family Plaza is in front of the Community Commons Building, where it adds new masonry, landscaping, and pedestrian walkways.

The project was funded in part with donations from individuals to celebrate Widmer’s service to Heartland.