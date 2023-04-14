We sat down with the conductor and artistic director of the Heartland Festival Orchestra, David Commanday, to discuss their upcoming concert featuring Empire Wild. Check out our interview to learn more about what you can expect from the show!



You can get your tickets now by visiting the Heartland Festival Orchestra website or by calling their box office at (309) 339-3943.



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.