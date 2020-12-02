Heartland Health: ‘About 1 in every 6 people that you encounter when you are outside is positive’

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts […]

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fewer people in Peoria are getting tested for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving.

Heartland Health Services said right before the pandemic they were averaging about 300 tests a day. So far this week only about 500 total have shown up for a test. The positivity rate this week is 15% for the Heartland testing sites.

Heartland’s Chief Medical officer said although fewer people are getting tested– the positivity rate is still increasing in Peoria.

“We are not testing every single member in the community. so these are people that are choosing to be tested so it is a selected group,” Stoner said. “So that means if you apply that to the whole population that means about one in every six people that you encounter when you are outside is positive.”

Stoner said that fewer people getting tested could be the result of people waiting to see if they will develop symptoms. He said more than half the people who have tested positive for covid-19 thorugh heartland were asymptomatic.