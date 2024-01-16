PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Health Services announced its new CEO on Tuesday.

Dewitt Harrell comes from PrimaryOne Health in Ohio where he was the CEO for seven years.

He was responsible for finance, accounting, budgeting, grants, procurement, contracts, human resources, billing, information technology, compliance, strategic projects, facilities, 340B pharmacy, and managed care organization.

He helped open two new school-based health centers, a new health center near Columbus, and four mobile health centers.

“I’m extremely excited for this new opportunity to lead Heartland Health Services and I am honored to help expand on the legacy of providing access to affordable, high-quality health services while improving the lives of all,” said Harrell. “What excites me the most is working alongside dedicated team members at HHS and making a difference in the community for so many that need them the most.”

Harrell will be replacing Sharon Adams who is retiring after being CEO for the last five years. She had a 30-plus-year career in healthcare management.

“We thank Sharon for her leadership, especially during a pandemic which affected so many of our patients,” said Todd Baker, president of the HHS Board of Directors. “She truly embodied the mission and vision of Heartland Health Services. Sharon’s strong background in healthcare management helped take HHS to a new level.”

Harrell will begin his leadership position on March 1.