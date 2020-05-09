Heartland Health Services expands, COVID-19 testing set to begin in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A new COVID-19 testing site scheduled to begin testing Wednesday in Pekin.
Heartland Health Services received $432,139 to expand COVID-19 services in Central Illinois. The funding will not only help with testing but also address the needs of more personal protective equipment, staff training and outreach.
“We want to make sure we are testing everyone in the Tri-County area. We’ve been getting a lot of people from Pekin and some of them have been testing positive, so we just want to make sure everyone is getting tested. We believe this will bring that curve down,” Heartland Health Spokesperson Michelle Sanders said.
The new testing site will be held at the Tazwood Center for Wellness located at 3248 Vandever Avenue. Drive-thru testing will be available Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing is free and anyone can get tested.
As of Saturday morning, Sanders said Heartland Health services have tested 233 people in the Tri-County area for COVID-19 since lifting testing restrictions Thursday.