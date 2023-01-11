PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Health Services cut the ribbon on Wednesday for updates to a clinic that’s 36 years old.

In October 2019, OSF donated the building on Garden Street to Heartland, now known as Heartland Health Services.

Since then, updates and renovations started in the interior of the clinic. Specifically to the lobby, reception, hallways, exam rooms, procedure rooms, bathrooms, and resource room.

Now, the renovations have been completed thanks to an American Rescue Plan Act grant.

“It really feels wonderful because it really reflects the kind of service that we give to our patients, and this gives it a nice surrounding that reflects that,” said Gregg Stoner, chief medical officer for Heartland Health Services.

The renovations took about six months to complete.