Heartland Health Services relocates to new health center in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Health Services new health center is now open on Knoxville Ave. in Peoria.

Leaders said the move from Armstrong Ave. brings the center to a more central location. The location has OB-GYN, pediatric, and internal medicine services available.

“This, I think provides more opportunity to assist people and provide access to care,” Director of Marketing Michelle Sanders said.

The health center also brings access, resources, and address health disparities in the community.

“It’s on a bus line, it’s not quite in the heart of Peoria, but it’s centrally located from downtown all the way out through Dunlap through IL-40,” said Sanders.

Sanders said this location employs about 50 people and is the busiest location. The new health clinic is located at 1800 N. Knoxville Ave., Suite A in Peoria.

