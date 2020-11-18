Heartland Health Services reports 64% of positive cases this month are asymptomatic

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 09: Members of the Wisconsin National Guard test residents for the coronavirus COVID-19 at a temporary test facility set up in the parking lot of the UMOS corporate headquarters on October 09, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Wisconsin currently has one of the highest positivity rates for COVID-19 in the nation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 testing has doubled in Peoria. Testing sites say people are now waiting up to five days to get results. Heartland Health Services said a recent trend shows more people are testing positive for the virus with no symptoms.

The second wave of positive COVID-19 cases is bringing more people to testing sites like this one-off Wisconsin in Peoria.

Michelle Sanders with Heartland Health Services said you should expect to wait nearly two hours to get your nose swabbed.

“We were averaging about 150 {tests} normally before the second wave came in. We now are averaging about 250 {test} to 300 hundred daily. We know there is a delay and it is causing us to go from 45 minute wait times to almost two hour wait times. “

Sanders said since Nov. 2, 64% of the people tested at this site were asymptomatic.

Heartland will increase staffing here in the coming weeks. If you’re coming for testing, it’s available at 2321 W. Wisconsin from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.