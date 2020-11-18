Heartland Health Services reports 64% of positive cases this month are asymptomatic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 testing has doubled in Peoria. Testing sites say people are now waiting up to five days to get results. Heartland Health Services said a recent trend shows more people are testing positive for the virus with no symptoms.
The second wave of positive COVID-19 cases is bringing more people to testing sites like this one-off Wisconsin in Peoria.
Michelle Sanders with Heartland Health Services said you should expect to wait nearly two hours to get your nose swabbed.
“We were averaging about 150 {tests} normally before the second wave came in. We now are averaging about 250 {test} to 300 hundred daily. We know there is a delay and it is causing us to go from 45 minute wait times to almost two hour wait times. “
Sanders said since Nov. 2, 64% of the people tested at this site were asymptomatic.
Heartland will increase staffing here in the coming weeks. If you’re coming for testing, it’s available at 2321 W. Wisconsin from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.