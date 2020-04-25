Heartland Health Services sees fewer tests, encourages everyone to go through the “10-second” process

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you want to check if you have been exposed to COVID-19, Heartland Health Services is encouraging everyone to go through the “10-second” process.

Saturday, they had a testing site set up at the Peoria City/County Health Department from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Health Services, Sharon Adams, said the tests are open to almost anyone. Typically she said they test about 150 people a day, but at around 1 p.m. Saturday, one hour before they closed, the site only tested 36.

“Normally we’ve been running 150 a day. So for half a day, we would have thought to have done half that,” Adams said.

Adams said she does not know what caused the lack of testing Saturday, but she said she hopes more people are tested Sunday. Adams said it’s about a 10-second process and you get the test results back within 48 hours.

“We are asking everyone the reason for testing. A lot of them might have a minor symptom, they might live with someone that has it or been around someone who has it. They may be a frontline worker who may be exposed and don’t know it. There have been very few that we’ve turned away,” Adams said.

Testing will be available again Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Peoria City/County Health Department. On Monday they will move to the Carver Community Center parking lot and test individuals there Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ups are available for those who do not have transportation.

Adams said to help make the processes faster, it is encouraged to bring a photo ID, insurance information, and a cell phone.