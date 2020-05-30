Heartland Health Services to close a COVID-19 testing site

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The low turn-out in testing numbers are forcing Heartland Health Services to close a testing site effective Monday.

Heartland Health Services CEO Sharon Connor Adams wrote in a statement it will close the Faucett Field/ John Gwynn Park located at 809 W John H Gwynn Jr. Ave. This site was the third testing center to open. It operated Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The 61605 community is still a concern of Heartland Health Services, but with the low turn-out in numbers it was hard to maintain the site,” Adams said. “Everyone should still get tested and utilize the East Bluff location or Peoria Health Department site to continue bending the curve and remaining safe from COVID-19.”

Testing site locations at the Heartland Health Clinic on Wisconsin Avenue in Peoria are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. A site at the Peoria City/County Health Department is open Saturday and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And the newest testing location is at Peoria Civic Center. The center will take walk-ups and drive-thru patients every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

