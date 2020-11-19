Heartland Health Services to hold 1st Friendsgiving Food Drive Nov. 21

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In order to combat the virus but still give back to the community, Heartland Health Services will hold its first ever Friendsgiving Food Drive Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The event will be held at The Light of The World Church in Peoria in support of the Latino community in the Peoria are and surrounding areas. This event is for community members who may not have a Thanksgiving dinner this year.

“We hope to see our Latino community members at this event, so we can provide them with information on our services,” said Director of Development and Marketing for Heartland Health Services, Michelle Sanders. “We want to make this event as easy and COVID friendly as possible. Anyone attending this event should stay in their car, pop their trunk, and we will bring the food to you.”



Heartland Health Services will partner with Health Alliance Medical Plans who will sponsor a free turkey giveaway, Friendsgiving basket giveaway, and provide safety protection kits. Peoria Area Food Bank will also be a partner for this event, providing the food for the families and friends of Heartland Health Services.

Zeta Phi Sigma will be in attendance and providing family PPE kits and Cricket Wireless will be giving away a door prize.

