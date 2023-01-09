PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria’s Heartland Health Services Garden clinic will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate recent renovations to the building.

According to a press release, the ribbon cutting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. at 1701 W. Garden St. Updates have been made to the lobby, reception, hallways, exam rooms, and others.

Immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, media, patients, neighboring homes and neighboring businesses are welcome to stay for an Open House. Guests can take a guided tour of the renovated building, meet providers, and enjoy refreshments. The Open House will conclude at 6:30 pm.

The building was built in 1987 before being donated to Heartland by OSF.