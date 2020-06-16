Heartland provides special COVID-19 testing hours for Hispanic residents

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Heartland health services is setting aside time to test members of the Hispanic community for COVID-19.

Rosie Boyas, the enrollment specialist, said the city’s drive up testing sites haven’t received much traffic from Hispanic residents.

She said they decided to dedicate time Tuesday afternoon at the 2321 North Wisconsin location to encourage members of the Hispanic community to come out and get tested. Boyas said testing is free, available to anyone 18 years old and older, and no documentation is required.

“We don’t want them going to the hospital and running up medical bills because it is expensive going through the hospital as opposed to coming here and getting tested,” Boyas said. “The testing is no cost to them if they don’t have any insurance and no identification.”

Boyas said she wants those in the Hispanic community to know they don’t have to be afraid to visit the drive up testing sites as their identification will be protected.

“We want to make sure that you, yourself, your family, your neighbors are healthy,” Boyas said. “We want to make sure if you need the proper treatment we can refer you, we can help you regardless again of your status of immigration or regardless of your health coverage.”

Boyas said Heartland is also setting aside time Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the same location for those who couldn’t come out Tuesday. She said Spanish-speaking staff members will be present as well.