Heartland student-athletes are giving virtual lessons to local kids

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland student-athletes are engaging youth to keep them active while schools and recreational facilities are closed.

Heartland athletes teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal to help provide virtual lessons in various sports.

Heartland Volleyball Head Coach Mary Frahm said Heartland Athletic Programs reached out to the Boys & Girls Club to see if they needed any help when the shelter-in-place order started.

“Coaches from our athletics programs reached out to the Boys and Girls Club to see what needs they might have during the shelter-in-place order,” Frahm said. “That’s when they made us aware of the Virtual Club Experience they have started in light of the COVID-19 shutdowns. When we opened this up to the athletics department all coaches and teams wanted to be involved.”

Heartland Athlete recorded and edited lessons for baseball, softball, soccer, and volleyball. Heartland Athletic Director Ryan Knox said he is proud to serve besides those who think of others before themselves.

“I am very proud to serve alongside athletes and coaches that think of others before themselves, especially after losing a season they worked so hard for,” Knox said. “If challenges reveal character, our coaches and athletes can teach us all what that looks like.”

All of the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington Normal Virtual Club Experience videos can be found on Facebook.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected