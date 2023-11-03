WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)- Hearts for Change Illinois is hosting its second annual Snow One Like You Gala on Dec. 9, and they need all the help they can get.

The Snow One Like You Gala is a prom-like event for individuals with disabilities. They will be gifted with “swag bags”, put into a drawing for Gala King and Queen, and dance the night away.

Amy Gayle, Founder and President of Hearts for Change Illinois, spoke on what inspired her to start these events. “I just was inspired by how much unconditional love you get out of individuals with disabilities. They don’t look at you and your clothing, they don’t look at what your hair looks like today, they look into your soul and love you so deeply.”

Gayle has a long history of working with individuals with disabilities and said she just wanted to do something special for them.

“I just want to give them a night of their lives and make them feel like a celebrity, royalty, whatever just to give back to them,” Gayle said.

Hearts for Change Illinois is an idea that Gayle held on to for a few years. After making a post on her Facebook page telling people what she wanted to do, she had volunteers jump in immediately. She said it was then that she knew she was doing what she was supposed to.

The event will be hosted at the Washington VFW 9016. You may volunteer, donate, or sign up for attendance on the Hearts for Change website at heartsforchangeil.org.