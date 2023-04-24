WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the Woodford County Board held a special meeting to discuss emergency temporary animal control. This meeting follows the April 18 meeting when Tim Abney’s contract as animal control administrator was terminated.

Abney’s termination comes in the midst of a controversy surrounding a cat named KiKi. KiKi’s owners said Abney wrongfully had KiKi euthanized in March. There is litigation concerning the matter.

Monday’s discussion included hearing from former administrator Heather Leman as well as Jim Wettstein and his son Jeremy from Wettstein Wildlife Services.

It was decided that Leman will temporarily resume her role as Woodford County Control Administrator. Leman and the County Board agreed to a 60-day contract.

Leman was Abney’s predecessor having served for four years. She is also the owner of Heather’s Heavenly Hounds, a dog grooming and boarding business.

“We hope that as she starts into this position on a temporary basis, she and whoever we have are going to do a very good job of carrying for the animals, carrying out the ordinances. Woodford County is moving in a positive direction,” said County Board Vice-Chairman John Krug.

During the 60 days, the county will put out requests for proposals for a permanent animal control administrator.