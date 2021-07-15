Heavy flooding on IL-17 near IL-29 closes roads in Sparland

SPARLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — Roads are currently closed to traffic at the intersection of State Route 17 and Route 29 in Sparland due to heavy flooding.

Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) crews have blocked off the roads with traffic cones. Those crews are working to clear water from the road.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid traveling in the area.

WMBD has a crew at the scene. Another crew is headed to Lacon to see how bad the flooding is out there.

This is a mailbox that was uprooted 200-300 feet away, a resident said.

Frank Park in Sparland. Residents said the water was about three feet deep and picked up picnic tables, moving them almost a block down IL 29.

Gimlet Creek Road off IL 29.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.