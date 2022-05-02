UPDATE: Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth said officers responded to the Lexington Hills Apartments at 9:25 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered property damage in the area of W. Sunburst Lane and W. Oakcrest Drive. Roth said there were no victims and the investigation is ongoing.

No more details will be released by the police department at this time.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A heavy police presence has been seen at Lexington Hills Apartments in Peoria at about 10:30 p.m Monday.

Our crew on scene has seen about eight police cars, and officers going in and out of an apartment.

An officer on scene said a suspect was detained.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information is available.