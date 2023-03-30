BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have confirmed that a shooting has occurred at Turnberry Square Apartments on Cottage Avenue near West Hovey Avenue. The scene is next to the grocery store, Jewel Osco and Little Caesars Pizza.

Bloomington Police, Normal Police, and Illinois State Police are on scene. There is also a K-9 unit on scene.

The intersection near the apartment complex has been blocked off.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.