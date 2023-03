UPDATE (8:51 p.m.)– Two adult males were shot and have been transported to Carle Hospital. There are no suspects at this time. Normal police are investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– There is currently a large police presence at the Orlando Northbrook Estates. WMBD has a crew on the scene.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED