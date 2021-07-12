Update: One person dead following shooting in Peoria



PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- 10:36 p.m. UPDATE: One man is dead following a shooting in Peoria Monday night.

According to Peoria Police Department spokesperson, Amy Dotson, officers got a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunfire rounds in the 1300 block of S. Griswold St. just before 9 p.m.

Officers found an adult man in the 2400 block W. Starr St. with shooting injuries. Dotson said first responders worked to offer aid to the victim. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Several minutes later, police were notified that a second victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Investigators say that person is in stable condition.

The neighboring Star Liquor store was also hit by gunfire during the incident.

At this time, there is no suspect information. This case is still under investigation. But if you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

———

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At least eight Peoria Police Department vehicles are present on Peoria’s Southside.

At the intersection of Starr and Griswold streets, a large section has been blocked off with police tape.

There is no official confirmation from police, but neighbors in the area said a shooting occurred, and the victim was taken to OSF St. Francis in Peoria.

WMBD will update this story as more details are released.