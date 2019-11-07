Police canvassing Knoxville area, looking for shooting suspect

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria police canvassed the area of Knoxville Ave. after a shooting and standoff incident Thursday afternoon.

Tyshan Gayton

The U.S. Marshals are looking for 23-year-old Tyshan Gayton regarding a shooting incident over the weekend. The case is being led by the Marshals, with assistance from the Peoria Police Department and local law enforcement.

Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, when U.S. Marshals attempted to serve Gayton a warrant, shots were exchanged between parties, but nobody was injured. An officer reportedly thought Gayton run into a home and police surrounded the house, and also shut down nearby streets and businesses.

Our crew on the scene saw one man come out of a home and was put in handcuffs but it was not Gayton. Those inside the home have no connection to the case.

Those who see Gayton are advised to not approach him and to call 9-1-1.

Officers from Illinois State Police and the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were also present; the scene cleared around 3:30 p.m.

The Glen Oak Learning Center was on a soft lockdown but has since reopened.

According to court records, Gayton was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm in 2014 and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in 2016.

UPDATE: Authorities clear scene, but still searching for suspect. Knoxville Avenue reopened. Posted by WMBD on Thursday, November 7, 2019

This story will be updated.